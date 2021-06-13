Porn Star Who Took Nudes At George Floyd Memorial Found Dead

A porn star who posed topless at a George Floyd mural in California was found dead last week by her boyfriend, the Daily Mail reported.

Lauren Kaye Scott, 27, was trolled after posing topless at a George Floyd mural in Santa Barbara, according to the Daily Mail. Scott, who went by Dakota Skyle, posted an Instagram picture of her flashing her chest to a camera while standing in front of the George Floyd mural. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Files For New Trial After Conviction For Murder Of George Floyd)

Industry Friends and Colleagues Remember Dakota Skye https://t.co/ptq4I3YdZh pic.twitter.com/Odd7DRNt8K — AVN Media Network (@AVNMediaNetwork) June 11, 2021

In the now-deleted image posted May 4, Scott wrote, “Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural.”

One user responded, “This is some serious disrespectful bulls*** Lauren.”

Another wrote, “wtf what does flashing have to do with George Floyd death.”

Scott responded to the criticism by writing she was “celebrating BAD cops being checked with abusing there authority against human beings … hello.” She also said, “No human being should die getting arrested.”

Although the cause of Scott’s death has not been publicly confirmed, her aunt told The U.S. Sun her niece was an alcoholic who also battled a fentanyl addiction.

“Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse,” her aunt told The U.S. Sun.

In May 2020, George Floyd died in Minneapolis while being held in police custody for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video showed a police officer pining Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck. After Floyd begged for help, he was transported to a hospital where he died.