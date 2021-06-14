Stay Safe In Your Car With This DashCam Camera That Automatically Records All Movement

One way to protect your rights and your property and preserve any potential evidence while out and about is with a dashboard camera for your car. The DashCam Car Safety Camera is an excellent option. It is portable, easy to operate, and discreet, allowing you to record what you want when you want.

This dashboard camera allows you to record voice, video, and pictures to give you a complete picture of any incident you want to hold on to for the future. It is equipped with a 1080P HD resolution, giving you clear, crisp pictures and videos in almost any situation.

This camera features an auto-motion detection system, which automatically starts recording when anything is moving in the view. That allows you to be discrete and go about your business, knowing you have some permanent eyes and ears keeping watch on your behalf.

It also has IR night vision, guaranteeing you will get a clear recording even in the dark, and a 140-degree wide-angle, allowing you to capture a wide range of activity and not just what is directly in front of your windshield. The camera will record 24/7, meaning you and your rights are safe in any situation.

In addition to the camera function, this device features two-way audio, allowing you to receive and transmit audio through the camera.

The camera is also weatherproof, shockproof, and is lightweight and portable, weighing just 2 ounces, allowing you to easily move it from car to car as needed. And the long battery life gives you seven hours of voice recording and three hours of video recording before needing a charge.

Normally priced at $79, this DashCam Car Safety Camera can be yours for a limited time for just $49.99, a savings of more than 37 percent. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.