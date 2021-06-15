Charles Barkley Rips Cancel Culture, Says It Makes Life Less Fun

Charles Barkley thinks cancel culture makes life less fun.

The NBA legend recently appeared on The "Grant and Danny" show to discuss a variety of topics, and he ripped cancel culture for making things in life less fun.

“You can’t even have fun these days without these guys trying to get you canceled and things like that … everybody is trying to get everybody fired and it really sucks,” Barkley told the duo.

Charles Barkley on Cancel Culture pic.twitter.com/tf8iBNLZon — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 15, 2021

He also said during the interview that he’s had to retire his famous jokes about fat women in San Antonio while working NBA games on TNT because it offended some people!

Clearly, he’s a shade bitter about that fact.

Charles Barkley says his bosses won’t let him talk about San Antonio and their “big ole women” anymore on Inside The NBA pic.twitter.com/jfxfIgK6mZ — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 15, 2021

Leave it to Charles Barkley to preach the truth no matter what. The dude has no filter, and that’s why we love him.

He’s also 100% correct when it comes to cancel culture. Normal and rational people hate it, and people who live sad and bitter lives love it.

Kevin Hart On People Who Support Cancel Culture: ‘Shut The F**k Up’ https://t.co/UAMRHzABMz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2021

Misery loves company, and that more or less sums up cancel culture. People who hate their existence want other people to also hate their lives. It’s not hard to figure out.

As I’ve said many times, there’s nothing wrong with pushing the limits when trying to be funny.

If you don’t like jokes, then don’t listen to them. If you don’t like what Charles Barkley has to say, then turn the channel. It’s that simple.

Nobody is holding a gun to your head forcing you to listen to anyone talk about sports or anything else. Instead of complaining online, just live your life. Trust me, you’ll be much happier.

Props to Chuck for keeping it real as always!

H/T: BroBible