The New York Times Publishes A Piece Criticizing Husbands On TV Shows For Not Being Attractive Enough For Their Wives

The New York Times recently published a galaxy brain take for the ages about husbands and wives on TV.

The popular news outlet published an article titled, “Kevins Can Score Improbably Attractive TV Wives,” and the whole premise was that husbands on sitcoms are too fat and ugly for their better looking wives. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does this sound like something I’m making up? Well, it’s very real.

The NYT piece reads in part:

This isn’t to ding sitcom dads as unattractive. And if they display a greater diversity of body size, well, that’s a diversity TV ought to embrace across gender. Instead, the standards for female beauty are enforced rigorously on network shows, while those for men and their waistbands remain comfortably loose. Audiences accept this, though when roles are reversed — when a show, sitcom or otherwise, pairs an absolute hunk with a less glamorous woman — some viewers lose their minds.

“Some viewers lose their minds.” Yeah, I’m going to need to see some proof of that. I can’t remember the last time anyone was outraged over what a woman looked like in her fictional marriage on TV.

New York Times literally angry at Family Guy for Louis being too much more attractive than Peter. It’s part of a long history of misogyny that goes back to the Flintstones. https://t.co/K2giN2Lmht pic.twitter.com/nDuBzZWxBg — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 13, 2021

Yet, that didn’t stop the NYT from naming shows where the husbands are fat and ugly. “The King of Queens,” “Family Guy,” “According to Jim,” “Still Standing” “Modern Family” and “Parks and Recreation” are all apparently an issue because the guys are just too ugly and fat for their respective fake wives!

The best one on that list is obviously “Family Guy” seeing as how it’s a cartoon!

I hate to state the obvious here, but fat dudes with super hot wives is just funny. I don’t really know why it’s so funny, but it just is. That’s a fact.

A great example of this is Jerry and Gayle on “Parks and Rec.” Even the NYT admitted that the storyline is a “a sweet one” about how he’s a great father and husband while everyone else mocks him.

I guess he just needs to lose some weight!

Do you know why TV shows have couples where the wife is a certified smoke and the guy is way below her league? Because it’s not something you see in everyday life. You don’t see guys like Jerry in “Parks and Rec” married to a legit supermodel, which is why it’s funny.

Finally, if you spend your time worrying about the physical appearance of married couples on fake sitcoms, then you need to find some better hobbies. Clearly, you have way too much time on your hands. Just enjoy the shows for what they are and relax!

H/T: Barstool Sports