NBC To Show ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reunion To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief

A special “Parks and Recreation” reunion will be arriving April 30 on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reunion will follow Leslie Knope as she remains “determined to stay connected with her friends and colleagues during a time of social distancing.” THR reported the main cast members will all be in the reunion, including Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

The reunion will raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. State Farm, Subaru and NBCUniversal have all agreed to pitch in money to help in the relief efforts.

You can watch Amy Poehler break down the situation below.

This is a genius idea by NBC. “Parks and Rec” is one of the greatest shows ever made and there’s no doubt about that at all.

It’s right in the tier below “The Office” and “Always Sunny.” It’s withstood the test of time, has millions of dedicated fans, gave the world Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson and introduced us to Chris Pratt.

It’s one of the most inspiring and uplifting shows you’ll ever find. Now, we’re getting a special reunion episode when we need it more than ever.

This upcoming Friday, we’ll return to Pawnee for a special shot in the actors’ homes. It’s a unique situation, but I think it’ll be very entertaining.

Make sure to tune in April 30 on NBC! It should be a hell of a fun time.