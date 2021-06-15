Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers Over The NFC Championship Game

Tom Brady trolled Aaron Rodgers right to his face during an incredible Tuesday chat.

Brady, Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will all participate in The Match in July, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion just couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Green Bay’s infamous field goal against the Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady said he’s pumped that DeChambeau is encouraging Rodgers to “go for it” when the game is “on the line.” Watch the hilarious moment below.

Why Tom Brady throwing shots at Aaron Rodgers ???????????????????? #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/7gSNOWvVZO — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 15, 2021

Matt LaFleur’s decision to go for a field goal in the NFC title game and give the ball back to Brady is going to haunt him forever.

Instead of trying to tie up the game while trailing 31-23 late in the fourth quarter, the Packers kicked a field goal, gave the ball back to the Bucs and Brady proceeded to run the clock out to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Ever since, the decision has been widely mocked.

“It wasn’t my decision.” Aaron Rodgers on Packers coach Matt LaFleur deciding to kick a field goal on 4th down late in the 4th quarter. (via @CBSSportsHQ)pic.twitter.com/aThJYXgT2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

Now, Tom Brady is straight up taking shots about the situation right to Rodgers’ face. Clearly, he’s doing his best to amp up the excitement ahead of The Match July 6 in Montana.

Mickelson & Brady ???? DeChambeau & Rodgers The Match Returns July 6. ???? pic.twitter.com/kRp88oEVM9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2021

While I didn’t really care much about the previous years of The Match, I am pumped to see Rodgers and Brady with Mickelson and DeChambeau. If this is the kind of energy Brady is carrying into the day, I think we’re in for a lot of fun!