Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem By Tupac In Honor Of His 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a never-before-seen poem written by Tupac Shakur on what would have been his 50th birthday.

“I don’t think this one has ever been published,” Smith said in the video she shared on Instagram in honor of Tupac’s birthday. “… I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

Smith claimed Tupac wrote the poem while he was spending time in Rikers.

She then read the poem out loud in the video.

“Some say nothing gold can last forever/And 2 believe this, Need no proof/I have witnessed all that is pure in me/Be changed by the evil men can do/The innocence possessed by children/Once lived inside my soul/But surving [sic] years with criminal peers/Has turned my warm heart to cold,” Tupac’s alleged poem began.

“When the purest hearts are torn apart/Lost souls are all that’s left/Down on my knees I beg of God/To save me from this fate/Let me live to see what was gold in me/Before it’s all too late,” the poem ended.

Tupac died after being involved in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac underwent emergency surgery, but died days later on Sept. 13, 1996, according to the History channel. Tupac has remained popular over the years due to music released posthumously.