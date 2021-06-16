LeBron James Manages To Make Himself The Center Of Attention When Talking About Players Getting Hurt

LeBron James just can’t help himself when it comes to being the center of attention.

In reaction to Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard possibly suffering an ACL injury, the Lakers superstar sent a series of tweets on the issues, and somehow managed to make it all about himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Specifically, the four-time NBA champion lamented the fact that people hadn’t listened to his concerns about the shortened season and added, “If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year.”

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. ???????????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

That’s right, folks! Once again, it’s all about LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard might have an ACL injury, Chris Paul might have coronavirus issues but LeBron wants you to know that you should be focusing on his thoughts!

It’s amazing how this dude just can’t stop himself from being in the spotlight.

And I know all about the business side too/factors so don’t even try me! I get it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

I also love his framing of this issue. He’s more or less bragging about knowing people would get hurt, and he’s speaking like he’s some kind of hero.

It’s basketball. People get hurt and we’re playing during the era of coronavirus. Unexpected stuff is going to happen.

???????? to the ????????Klaw — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Believe it or not, LeBron James could have just wished Kawhi Leonard well and left it there. Instead, he had to make it all about himself. It’s too bad he doesn’t have this kind of passion about human rights violations in China. If he did, then we’d really be cooking with gas!