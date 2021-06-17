Billie Eilish Hits Back At People Comparing Her Revealing Vogue Shoot To Her Baggy Clothing Style

Musician Billie Eilish clarified that she didn’t need to “grow” from wearing baggy clothes to wearing sexy outfits.

Eilish opened up about the reaction to her latest Vogue cover shoot in an interview published Thursday by Rolling Stone.

“I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to] the picture of [the latest Vogue]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth,'” Eilish told the outlet. (RELATED: Billie Eilish Shuts Down Rumor That She ‘Got Fat’)

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that,'” she added.

At the start of her career, Eilish wore oversized and baggy clothing. She once revealed that she wore baggy clothing to avoid being sexualized.

“That’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” Eilish told Elle magazine back in 2019. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘She’s slim-thick,’ ‘She’s not slim-thick,’ ‘She’s got a flat ass,’ ‘She’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”