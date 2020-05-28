‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body

Superstar musician Billie Eilish shared a video message for body shaming critics on her Instagram.

The video was produced for Eilish’s tour, according to her Instagram post.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman,” Eilish said in the video as she takes off layers of clothing. “If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” (RELATED: Billie Eilish Will Sing The Theme Song For The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’)

The video comes after Eilish shocked fans by sharing videos of her wearing a bathing suit on Instagram in January.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'” Eilish told Dazed magazine in April. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

Eilish is known for wearing baggy oversized clothing during her performances and appearances as to keep people from sexualizing her body since she became famous at a young age.