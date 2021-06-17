This Dome Camping Tent Is A Perfect Option For Two This Summer

There are a lot of choices when it comes to a two-person tent, but you might as well get one that keeps you protected from the elements while also giving you the convenience you need while out in nature. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this dome camping tent.

This tent opens up to almost seven feet wide and 3.28 feet deep, giving you more than enough room for two people to sleep comfortably. It is made with durable, strong PU material on both the inner and outer layers, keeping you protected from the elements. The four sides with meshes also work to keep mosquitoes and other insects out of the interior, allowing you to rest comfortably.

And with two people, you don’t want to be crawling over one another if somebody gets up early or needs to leave the tent for any reason. That’s why the two doors are a fantastic feature, allowing for easy entrance for either person. And it also features two mesh windows to give you plenty of ventilation throughout the day and night.

This tent also features sturdy, fiberglass poles and steel uprights for extra support. And when it’s time to pack up to move to the next campsite or go home, the whole thing folds up into an 18-inch by 4-inch size easy to transport.

In addition to the tent, you’ll get eight tent pegs, two ropes, a storage bag, and a repair kit so any rips or tears can be handled before they get out of control.

Normally priced at $139, this dome camping tent can be yours for a limited time for just $124.99, a 10 percent savings. That’s the kind of deal you need to get your summer camping season off on the right foot.

Prices subject to change.

