Cole Beasley Doubles Down On Decision Not To Get Vaccinated After Ripping NFL Coronavirus Protocols

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley doubled down on his decision not to get the coronavirus vaccine in a Twitter statement Friday.

“Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated!” Beasley began his statement on Twitter. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period.” “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

“Fine me if you want,” he added. “My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar. I love my teammates and enjoying playing ball because all of the outside bs goes out the window in these moments.” (RELATED: Cole Beasley Rips The NFL’s Strict Rules For Unvaccinated Players)

“I just want to win the Super Bowl and enjoy these relationships that will be created along the way.”

Beasley went on to say that other NFL players hold the same position as him.

“A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken,” he wrote. “I feel for you and I’m hoping I’m doing my part to represent you guys well.”

Beasley criticized the NFL and NFLPA’s latest coronavirus policy in a string of tweets Thursday. The new NFL policy includes capacity restrictions, not being allowed to eat with teammates, restrictions on promotional activity and more.