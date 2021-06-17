The NFL Releases Incredibly Strict Rules For Unvaccinated Players

The NFL’s rules for players not vaccinated against coronavirus are insanely strict.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has released updated rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, and life for unvaccinated players is going to be a living hell. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rules for unvaccinated players include daily testing, mask mandates, social distancing, limits on weight room capacity, can’t eat with teammates, bans on endorsement activities and more. You can read the full list below.

This list is pretty damn insane. I’m all for safety, but not being able to eat with your teammates? Not being able to engage in promotional events? Capacity limits for the weight room?

I’m not a scientist, but these rules seem less about safety and more about incentivizing the vaccine. If we believe the science and the CDC, then what danger does an unvaccinated player present to vaccinated players eating lunch?

NFL GM Says It’s An ‘Advantage’ To Cut Players Who Don’t Get The Vaccine https://t.co/KKSCQcYk5P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

It’s pretty clear the NFL is just trying to make life as difficult as possible for players not interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine.

If life is difficult enough, then players might break and submit. It seems more about theater than actual safety.

Something tells me the NFLPA will be pushed to fight these rules as hard as possible. There’s zero shot unvaccinated players tolerate this without a fight.