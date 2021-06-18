Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Divorce From Kanye West

Reality star Kim Kardashian addressed her divorce from Kanye West for the first time during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion Thursday.

Kardashian said it was not “one specific thing” that led to the divorce, Fox News reported.

“I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kardashian said, the outlet noted. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Knew About Kanye’s Relationship With Irina Shayk ‘For Weeks,’ Wants Him To Be ‘Present’ With The Kids)

Kardashian emphasized that she did “give it [her] all” when it comes to her relationship with Kanye.

“In no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try,” she reportedly said. “We have four kids. There’s nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want to see more than their kids together. I grew up and I lived that myself.”

Kardashian and Kanye got married in February 2014. Since then, they’ve raised four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye in February. She has allegedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of the children she shares with Kanye.