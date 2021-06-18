Guy Gets Obliterated During A Fight In Unreal Viral Video

One guy learned the hard way that starting fights is almost never a good idea.

In a video tweeted by @nopausetv, a woman apparently called her boyfriend to fight one of her coworkers, and it didn't go well for the man she's dating.

Her coworker body slammed him twice and landed several outstanding punches. Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

She called her bf to come fight her coworker and… ???????? stop letting ppl set y’all up to fight cause once their emotions are involved they can careless about you & your well being pic.twitter.com/DsK69cvt5F — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) June 17, 2021

This dude has to break up with this woman immediately. As in, he should have broken up with her as soon as the fight was over.

If you get your butt whooped that badly on behalf of your girlfriend, then she was just setting you up to get mauled. It's that simple.

That was one of the most mismatched fights that I've ever seen.

Also, what the hell are you thinking by showing up to fight your girlfriend’s coworker? If there’s a problem, then call the police.

You know what you don’t do? You don’t show up and get obliterated. It wasn’t even really a fight. It was utter destruction!

Next time, find a better woman and just stay home.