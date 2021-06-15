Editorial

Devin Booker Wants To Find The Guy From Viral ‘Suns In Four’ Fight Video

Suns, Nuggets Brawl (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gabbgoudy/status/1403705069305008134/)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker wants to find the guy who predicted a sweep in the playoffs while in a brawl.

During a game against the Nuggets a few days ago, a man wearing a Suns jersey got into a huge fight, and proceeded to “Suns in four” right in the middle of the melee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the best player on the Suns was apparently very impressed and tweeted Monday a screenshot from the fight with the caption, “Need mans info.”

His tweet has also blown up, and currently has more than 37,000 retweets and 233,000 likes. You can check it out below.

The Phoenix Suns should seriously find this guy and sit him courtside for every single game of the next round when the team plays the winner of the Clippers/Jazz series.

The NBA needs some serious goodwill with the audience and leaning into the viral video would definitely win the internet.

Embrace the carnage, Phoenix! Find this dude, and have him going wild during the Western Conference Finals. The internet would go absolutely crazy if the team had the guts to do it! Embrace it!