Woman Receives Hundreds Of Mysterious Unordered Amazon Packages

A woman in New York received hundreds of unordered Amazon packages, NBC News reported Friday.

Jillian Cannan began receiving Amazon packages June 5 at her home in Buffalo, New York, but had never ordered them. “When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home,” Cannan said according to NBC.

Hundreds of packages began showing up at her house from Amazon warehouse trucks, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS. The packages contained thousands of silicone support frames to use inside face masks, according to the outlet.

“At first, I was convinced that it was a scam, or maybe someone trying to clear out their warehouse,” Cannan said. “But because all of the items were the same, I don’t think that’s the case here.”

Cannan reached out to Amazon attempting to find the person responsible, but the company was slow to investigate the case. Finally, Amazon closed the case after Cannan garnered the support of her local community and social media, saying they had tracked down the original order and would remove her address.

The online shipping giant refused to take back the thousands of silicone support frames. So Cannan, who runs a small DIY business, decided with her children to reach out to their local hospital and allow patients to create their own face masks. (RELATED: Prime Members: Save $10 On Prime Day When You Shop Select Small Business Products)

“We were just like ‘How can we get something positive out of this whole hilarious story?'” she said. “So, my business partner and I reached out to the children’s hospitals, and we decided we want to do a decorate-your-own-face mask and include the bracket in the little kit with a blank face mask and some crayons and stickers that kids can work on while they’re in the hospital.”

Cannan posted Friday on Facebook that she hopes Amazon will help with the project.