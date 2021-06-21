City Council Candidate Reveals Why He Brought Attention To His Leaked BDSM Video

A City Council candidate from New York City’s Upper West Side told The New York Post that he shared footage of his BDSM session because his political opponent was planning on using the clip against him.

A picture is worth a thousand words. NYC Council candidate caught with dominatrix in leaked BDSM video https://t.co/1F8qxjyfit — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 20, 2021

“There was concern raised by an opponent … reflecting on my poor judgment,” Zack Weiner, 26, told The New York Post on Monday. “I don’t feel that ultimately this is a wrong thing that I did … That’s why I feel comfortable,” Weiner said of the BDSM session. “people to hear me articulate it, rather than my opponent.”

The BDSM video shows Weiner gagged while an ex-girlfriend – dressed as a leather-clad dominatrix – pours hot wax on him and clips clothespins on his nipples. (RELATED: Yet Another Planned Parenthood Underage BDSM Video)

Weiner’s campaign manager, Joe Gallagher, also told The New York Post that he supports Weiner’s choice to control the narrative rather than having it be used against him. “It was ‘not something I was very public with … [but] definitely not something I’d say that I find embarrassing,’” Weiner said.

The BDSM session reportedly occurred with his former girlfriend about a year and a half ago at Midtown’s Manhattan’s Parthenon studio. Weiner alleged that she leaked it to her friends who are “also in the scene,” according to The New York Post.

“It’s certainly put a strain on the friendship,” Weiner told the outlet.

Weiner’s father, co-creator of “Dora the Explorer,” is reportedly concerned “from the ‘Dora’ angle … than on a personal level.”