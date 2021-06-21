Heart Stopping Video Shows Moment Officer Saves Suicidal Girl, Prevents Her From Falling Off Bridge

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies saved a suicidal girl Sunday from jumping off an overpass in Florida after the girl’s father reported her missing.

Authorities responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. on Father’s Day from a father who said his juvenile daughter was threatening self-harm, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The father said his daughter left their home after saying, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Authorities tracked the girl down to an overpass over I-95. The girl was on the outside of the rails and was inching closer to the edge, authorities said. The highway was shut down so first responders could set up.

Deputies brought in a female negotiating team after being made aware the girl did not like males. As Deputy Jenkins was trying to talk to the teen, the girl let go of the rail to jump before Jenkins quickly grabbed her hands and handcuffed her to the rail, police said.

Video footage shows an officer asking the girl to “stand” up while grasping her wrists through the overpass fencing. Another deputy rushes over to help secure the girl’s wrists. (RELATED: Authorities Rescue Teen From Human Traffickers After Mom Can’t Pay Price)

“Get off of me, don’t hurt me,” the juvenile can be heard screaming as deputies try to calm her down.

WATCH:

After an hour of talking, authorities were able to rescue the teen using a fire ladder and brought her to the ground.

“This is an outstanding rescue by all agencies involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The quick response and combined efforts of FCSO deputies, Crisis Negotiations, Communications Center, Fire Rescue, and the deputies holding the juvenile’s hand saved a life today.”

“Someone’s daughter was saved on Father’s Day, and I hope she receives the help she needs.”

The girl was placed under the Baker Act and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

Suicide was the tenth leading cause for death in 2019, with more than 47,500 people dying by suicide, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Still, the national rate for suicide in 2019 actually fell for the first time in more than a decade, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.