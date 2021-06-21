Security Takes Down A Streaker During The U.S. Open In Awesome Viral Video

A streaker invaded the course Sunday during the U.S. Open.

In a video tweeted by @JPS5272, a man ran onto the field and actually managed to hit a couple balls before security showed up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Once security arrived, the streaker did his best to avoid them, but he was ultimately taken down. You can watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. How many times do I have to say it? It seems that as America opens up more and more, we’re seeing an increase in people doing stupid things. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I guess the USA is officially back now that we have morons taking over sporting events! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you’re dumb enough to run on the course during the U.S. Open, then you’re dumb enough to get lit up by security. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s that simple, and that’s what happened here.

At the same time, this dude managed to run wild for a shocking amount of time. Security at the U.S. Open is apparently not the grade-A kind you find at some other events.

Let us know what you think of this guy’s antics in the comments below.