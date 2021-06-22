Golden Retriever Pup Found Two Weeks After He Went Missing, Brought Home Safely To Family

The Golden Retriever dog named “Chunk” has been found two weeks after he went missing and is back home safely with his owners.

The New Jersey State Police shared in a post on Facebook the 3-year-old pup, who had been missing since June 6, was spotted swimming in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey.com reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Missing Hiker Has One Man’s ‘Very Weird Hobby’ To Thank For Saving His Life)

Troopers were dispatched to the area and ended up going out on a boat where they eventually located the missing dog who was swimming in the area of the Mantoloking Bridge. The officers were able to bring the pup safely to shore and he was happily reunited with his family. (RELATED: Reporter Chases Dog After Pup Steals Her Microphone Live On Camera And Takes Off)

Earlier this morning, Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, located a Golden Retriever that was reported missing from Brick, N.J. since June 6. Chunk was found swimming in the Barnegat Bay! For story, https://t.co/5dOgEYWoXW pic.twitter.com/QDehPq5R1W — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) June 22, 2021

“Needless to say he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners,”the NJ state police post read.

The outlet noted, there had been multiple sightings of the pup in the woods and the marsh area in recent days but it was after he decided to go for a swim he was finally found and brought back home.