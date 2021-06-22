Kim Yo Jong Snubs Jake Sullivan And Hopes For US-North Korea Diplomacy

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, derided Tuesday U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan’s expectations of a breakthrough in negotiations with North Korea, according to state media.

“It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself,” state media said, apparently quoting Jong’s words. “The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment,” she continued, according to Fox News.

Jong’s statement appeared to ridicule Sullivan’s earlier excitement about the probable resumption of talks on the North Korean nuclear program, Fox News reported.

Sullivan had characterized Kim Jong-un’s speech on preparing for both confrontation and diplomacy with the U.S. as an “interesting signal.”

“A Korean proverb says: ‘In a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it,’” the dictator’s sister reportedly added, according to Al Jazeera.

Jong has previously slammed President Joe Biden’s administration over military drills in South Korea. (RELATED: Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Issues Warning To Biden Administration Over ‘War Drills And Hostility’)

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land … If it [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” Jong said in March.