Concerned Parents Protesting CRT Arrested After Virginia School Board Meeting Declared Unlawful Assembly

Parents were arrested while protesting against Critical Race Theory (CRT) and a transgender policy at a Virginia school board meeting Tuesday.

The meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia abruptly ended after the crowd became too rowdy and was later declared an unlawful assembly, footage posted to Twitter showed.

Two arrests were reportedly made for trespassing after some parents refused to leave.

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly. Everyone told to get out or will be trespassing. Two arrests made #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/23Cojtczvy — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

More than 200 people signed up to speak at the public comment section during the meeting, which was focused on a new school district policy regarding restroom accommodations and the use of pronouns for transgender students.

Fireworks also erupted in the meeting when the mother of a transgender student in the district was booed after saying that “hate” was “dripping from the followers of Jesus in this room,” Fox News reported.

Despite not being on the official agenda, CRT became a hot button issue during the meeting, which included former Republican Virginia state Sen. Dick Black speaking out against the teaching of it in Loudoun schools.

Parents also began singing the Star-Spangled Banner when the board abruptly ended public comment due to the eruptions from the crowd in the room.

Loudoun County school board ended public comment. Anti-critical race theory protesters react: pic.twitter.com/QpdVoiAksl — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

The Loudoun County School District has found itself at the center of the contentious debates that have occurred at school board meetings across the country over the teaching of CRT. (RELATED: A Parent-Led Rebellion Against Critical Race Theory Is Storming School Boards Across The Country)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.