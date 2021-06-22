REPORT: Texas Football Recruit Keithron Lee Arrested On Assault Charges

Texas football recruit Keithron Lee has reportedly been arrested.

According to 247Sports, Lee was arrested this past Sunday on assault of a family member charges, and as of Monday night, no release date was available.

His bond was set at $5,000 after his arrest, and no further details are known about the alleged crime, according to the same 247Sports report.

As always, Lee has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here, and we should all be grateful that’s the case.

Having said that, there’s a real chance that Lee never suits up for the Longhorns if the charges are true.

Very Proud of Keithron Lee on his signing to Texas ????Hook em’ pic.twitter.com/1SsuXVWWZj — Rudder Football (@RudderFootball) February 3, 2021

The last thing Steve Sarkisian is going to want is a guy facing allegations of assaulting a family member running around on the field.

That’d be a gigantic PR nightmare.

Athlete Keithron Lee is officially a Longhorn. pic.twitter.com/yqpMvhTBC7 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) February 3, 2021

Until this situation is resolved, don’t expect to see Lee anywhere near the Longhorns. That’s not to say he’s guilty. It just means no team on the planet wants to be associated with someone going through the court system for allegations of assaulting a family member.