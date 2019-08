A$AP Rocky Releases Statement Following Swedish Assault Conviction

Singer A$AP Rocky released a statement regarding his assault conviction Wednesday on Instagram.

Rocky was found guilty of assault Wednesday, after being involved in a street brawl in Sweden back in early July, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT,” Rocky wrote in his statement on Instagram. “I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE.”

Swedish prosecutors accused Rocky and two members of the rapper’s security team of assaulting a teenager. Rocky and his team maintained they were acting in self defense. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service During First Weekend Out Of Swedish Prison)

Rocky spent a month in Swedish prison before being released on Aug 2. He received support from several celebrities and public officials including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and even President Donald Trump.

Rocky thanking his fans and everyone for advocating for justice made me a little sentimental. We came together as a country to support one of our own when they were being wrongfully accused in another country. That’s what America is really all about.

We’re all disappointed with the conviction.