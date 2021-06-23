Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Announces He Has Cancer

Blink-82 bassist Mark Hoppus announced that he has been undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer for several months via social media Wednesday.

“For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus tweeted. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love you all.” (RELATED: President Biden Visits Sen. Bob Dole After Cancer Announcement)

Hoppus initially posted a photo of himself in a doctor’s office with the caption, “Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please” to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Yahoo News reported. The 49-year-old bassist removed the post shortly after his fans’ reactions.

Blink-82 is an American rock band based in California consisting of two other members, drummer Travis Barker and vocalist Matt Skiba, according to Yahoo News. The band is expected to release an album this year after releasing their song “Quarantine” in 2020.

Prior to Hoppus’ announcement, fans had questioned why the band hadn’t announced a post-pandemic concert tour, according to the outlet.

CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour recently announced that she underwent surgery to treat her ovarian cancer diagnosis. Jeopardy host Alec Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.