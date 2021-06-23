‘This Is Bulls**t’: Iowa Teacher Rants About Not Being Able To Teach CRT, Being Forced To Say Pledge Of Allegiance

Several TikToks from an Iowa teacher went viral on Wednesday in which she ranted about not being able to teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) and being forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance before school.

Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School who goes by the name “Ms. Magoo” on TikTok, voiced her displeasure at the law Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed on June 8 prohibiting the teaching of CRT in schools.

Texas teacher goes on insane rant now that she can’t teach critical race theory to students. pic.twitter.com/7tCHts9oKk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 23, 2021

“My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors have put into place such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach Critical Race Theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Geha said.

“So, teachers, in the past, we’ve been activists, and after this sh**show of last year, we really need to stand up and do what’s right for our kids right now,” she said. “This is a call to action. We need to stand up and fight for our kids because this is bulls**t.”

Geha in another viral TikTok voiced her displeasure with Reynolds signing a recent law requiring students to be led in the Pledge of Allegiance once a day.

You know when you hate someone without even meeting them? ???????? pic.twitter.com/TlvwXFuxvv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

“The other thing that my governor has mandated for next year is that every classroom, it’s mandatory that we all have an American flag, and it is mandatory that we all do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. You’re going to be hearing from me a lot next year,” she complained.

Another video shows Geha talking about how decorations show her minority students that she is “using the privilege [she] was born with to fight for them.”

Oh pic.twitter.com/79PYTIOaat — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

“51% of my students are Latinx and many of them are undocumented and many more have parents who are undocumented,” Geha said. “When they come into my classroom and see signs that say ‘no human is illegal,’ they don’t need to know who I voted for … When my black students come into my classroom and see my BLM posters, I don’t need to tell them. When my LGBTQ+ students come in and see my pride flag, I don’t need to tell them.” (RELATED: Here’s What’s Actually In The GOP’s Anti-Critical Race Theory Bills)

“I have decided to vote for whoever is on the side of fighting for human rights,” she concluded.

Geha and the Des Moines East High School administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.