Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Spears Is ‘Very Concerned’ After Daughter’s Plea To End Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears is “very concerned” after her daughter’s plea in court to end her conservatorship.

Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones said the pop superstar’s mom is a “very concerned mother” following the 39-year-old pop singer’s explosive speech to a courtroom in which she asked for her “abusive” conservatorship to end, Fox News reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

#LynneSpears is a ‘very concerned mother’ after hearing #BritneySpears‘ plea to be released from the control of her father, #JamieSpears, via the #conservatorship. https://t.co/DM0oCxNmPn — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 24, 2021

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been under a conservatorship for 13 years that’s controlled by her father Jamie Spears. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

Britney told the judge and court she was tired of being a “slave” and presented experiences she said she had gone through under it. She said she wanted to get “her life back.” Some of her claims included being forced to work and take the psychotropic drug lithium for years.

She testified that she has an IUD in her body and isn’t permitted to go to a doctor to have it removed.

“I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” the pop singer told the court, NBC News reported.

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she added. “But this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children any more children.”

At one point, she said her father and management team “should be in jail” and said she wants to sue them, the outlet noted.

Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement on his behalf during the hearing.

“He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Thoreen shared. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.