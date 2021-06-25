Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos Retires, Scott Frost’s Future Is Now In Question

UPDATE: The Cornhuskers have officially announced that Moos is retiring.

I want to thank AD Moos for his service to Husker Athletics. Nebraska gained tremendous new talent, had steady leadership during COVID-19 and our student athletes have continued to shine both on the field and in the classroom. https://t.co/PSeZJIvHIg pic.twitter.com/wD3DqX140o — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) June 25, 2021

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is leaving the program.

According to multiple reports, Moos is out as the athletic director of the Cornhuskers. It’s not clear if he’s been fired or if he’s leaving on his own accord. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it certainly seems like it’s the former option from what’s circulating around the web.

Bill Moos will be out as Nebraska’s athletic director, according to a source. Likely today. Regents meeting today. End of the fiscal year next week. Source described “odd feeling” around athletic department in recent days. Story coming soon. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 25, 2021

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is out, a source has confirmed to The Athletic. No official word from Lincoln on this major development ahead of the end of university’s fiscal year. News was first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 25, 2021

#Nebraska has fired athletic director Bill Moos ???? What does this mean for Scott Frost’s future ? pic.twitter.com/osV88j7M1Y — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) June 25, 2021

This is really bad news for football coach Scott Frost. In fact, calling it bad news might be an understatement.

Moos hired Frost to lead the Cornhuskers, and he’s been an absolute failure. ADs are always protective of the guys they hire and they always give them a long leash.

How it started for Scott Frost at Nebraska vs. how it’s going. The Cornhuskers are unbelievably bad, and are somehow finding a way to get much worse. pic.twitter.com/nojwC8HPlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 21, 2020

New ADs hate playing with someone else’s toys, especially when they’re broken. Frost’s biggest defender is gone, and that means his job security is as low as it’s ever been.

If the Cornhuskers have a terrible 2021 campaign, firing him just became very realistic. Not just realistic, it became probable.

It’s truly amazing how far and how fast Nebraska has fallen to pieces. A couple years ago, they wanted to start a war with me.

Nebraska fans are accusing Wisconsin of cheating and dodging the Cornhuskers by canceling. In the last seven matchups, the Badgers have outscored Nebraska 291-155. We could beat Nebraska’s ass off the field with an intramural quarterback. https://t.co/QVLooH72kt pic.twitter.com/TTBSlO8J4C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 29, 2020

Now, I’m thriving and they’re dead. I would say my old enemies could have warned Nebraska of what they were getting into, but most of them aren’t around anymore to speak about their mistakes.

Nebraska just lost to Minnesota and the Gophers were missing more than 30 players. How does Scott Frost still have a job? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

Best of luck to Nebraska going forward! They’re going to need all the help they can find!