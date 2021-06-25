Editorial

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos Retires, Scott Frost’s Future Is Now In Question

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Nebraska

(Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

UPDATE: The Cornhuskers have officially announced that Moos is retiring.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is leaving the program.

According to multiple reports, Moos is out as the athletic director of the Cornhuskers. It’s not clear if he’s been fired or if he’s leaving on his own accord. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it certainly seems like it’s the former option from what’s circulating around the web.

This is really bad news for football coach Scott Frost. In fact, calling it bad news might be an understatement.

Moos hired Frost to lead the Cornhuskers, and he’s been an absolute failure. ADs are always protective of the guys they hire and they always give them a long leash.

New ADs hate playing with someone else’s toys, especially when they’re broken. Frost’s biggest defender is gone, and that means his job security is as low as it’s ever been.

If the Cornhuskers have a terrible 2021 campaign, firing him just became very realistic. Not just realistic, it became probable.

It’s truly amazing how far and how fast Nebraska has fallen to pieces. A couple years ago, they wanted to start a war with me.

Now, I’m thriving and they’re dead. I would say my old enemies could have warned Nebraska of what they were getting into, but most of them aren’t around anymore to speak about their mistakes.

Best of luck to Nebraska going forward! They’re going to need all the help they can find!