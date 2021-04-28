Editorial

Nebraska Athletic Director Says Winning Eight Or Nine Games Is A ‘Realistic’ Expectation For The Football Program In 2021

Northern Illinois v Nebraska

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos thinks the Cornhuskers should win their most games in years during the 2021 season.

According to Sam McKewon, Moos said that a “realistic” expectation for the upcoming season is for Scott Frost to win eight or nine games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The last time the Cornhuskers won that many games was back in 2016 under Mike Riley.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but there aren’t eight realistic wins on Nebraska’s schedule. Illinois, Buffalo, Michigan State, Purdue and Southeastern Louisiana are the only games I would expect the Cornhuskers to win this upcoming season.

Assuming they win all those games, Nebraska would then need to find three wins against Oklahoma, Northwestern, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

 

Best case scenario, they win one of those games and finish the season 6-6. It’s more realistic they drop a game they’re expected to win and finish in the 4-8 range.

I’m not saying any of this to be mean. As I’ve said many times, I love Nebraska fans, but we need to live in reality. Expecting Scott Frost to win nine games in 2021 is laughable.

It’s just not going to happen.

 

Fans deserve better, and I sincerely mean that. I can’t imagine what it must be like treading water to stay alive year after year when you’re such a historic program.