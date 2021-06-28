‘It Was All Bulls–t’: Bill Barr Details His Thoughts On Trump’s Election Claims

Former Attorney General Bill Barr claimed that there wasn’t any evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, and called the alleged fraud “bullshit” in an Atlantic article Sunday.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr said according to The Atlantic. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

The Atlantic article highlighted a meeting between Barr and former President Donald Trump after Barr stated there was no evidence of widespread fraud to The Associated Press in December of 2020. Barr’s admission had angered Trump and the two had a contentious exchange.

“Did you say that?” Trump asked Barr regarding his interview the AP.

“Yes,” Barr responded.

“How the f-ck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?” Trump allegedly responded.

“Because it’s true,” Barr reportedly said.

“You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump,” The Atlantic states Trump said at the time.

Barr further refuted Trump’s accusations of election fraud, according to The Atlantic.

“You know, you only have five weeks, Mr. President, after an election to make legal challenges,” Barr said. “This would have taken a crackerjack team with a really coherent and disciplined strategy. Instead, you have a clown show. No self-respecting lawyer is going anywhere near it. It’s just a joke. That’s why you are where you are.” (RELATED: Bill Barr Delivers Farewell Message On Final Day As Attorney General)

Trump allegedly didn’t deny Barr’s claim of a “clown show.” “You may be right about that,” Trump allegedly said.

Trump issued a statement Sunday that voiced his displeasure with Barr’s words in the article.

“RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people. Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it,” Trump said. “Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where’s Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration.”

Trump continued his criticism of Barr claiming that Barr’s inaction helps the Left advance their radical agenda.

“It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed,” Trump said. “He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”