REPORT: Massive Yacht With 39 $11.2 Million Apartments Is Launching In 2024

The yacht game will reportedly change forever in 2024.

According to the Daily Mail, a 728ft-long yacht called Somnio will hit the water in 2024, and the specifications on the $600 million beast from Winch Design and Tillberg Design are insane.

The yacht will feature 39 apartments each starting at $11.2 million, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, multiple bars and restaurants, a beach club and much more.

On top of the shared areas, people who buy one of the apartments, which is by invitation only, can customize their space with a gym, library, dining area and a kitchen just to name a few.

You can see design photos of the massive yacht below.

As I said above, I think it’s safe to say that the yacht game will change forever once this gigantic beast hits the water in 2024.

Outside of a cruise ship, which is certainly cheaper than $11.2 million per room, you don’t see so many people bunking up together.

That leads me to my main point. Why buy an $11.2 million apartment on this yacht when you could just buy your own massive boat for that price?

Hell, you could still get a great boat that could fit a dozen people for half that price. If you’re super wealthy, privacy is important.

With a total of 39 apartments, I’m not sure how much privacy you’re going to get on Somnio.

Still, it’s an awesome vessel and I’d love to check it out.