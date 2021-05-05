Tom Brady Buys A $6 Million Yacht With A Range Of 400 Nautical Miles

Tom Brady is getting a new boat, and it’s a big one.

According to TMZ, the star quarterback for the Buccaneers has purchased a Wajer 77, and the specifications on the boat are sick. It features enough room to sleep nine people, has a range of 400 nautical miles and the interior is outstanding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out a look at it in the video from Wajer Yachts below.

During an introductory video for the new yacht, Brady explained that he bought it because it provides him the opportunity for overnight and weekend trips.

Life sure must be nice when you’re Tom Brady or anyone rich enough to afford a boat like that. For those of you wondering, the price tag on a Wajer 77 is $6 million, according to the same TMZ report.

That’s a big step up from the $2 million boat Brady already owns.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

While I don’t have very expensive tastes (I’m a Busch Light and college football man), I’m fascinated by yachts. I could spend all day reading about different kinds without getting bored.

Something tells me that I’d enjoy the hell out of a Wajer 77 if it allows me to go 400 miles and spend the weekend on. The beers would be going down easy on that yacht!

Summer on the water sometimes even beats beers around the bonfire.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Congrats to Brady on the huge purchase. I think he’s going to like it.