Victoria’s Secret Model Taylor Hill Shares She’s Engaged

Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill shared life-changing news over the weekend that she’s engaged to boyfriend Daniel Fryer.

“My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always 06/25/21,” the 25-year-old supermodel captioned her post on Instagram about the happy news. The comments were noted by PopSugar.com in a piece published Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The post included several snaps from the moment Fryer got down on one knee to one of her showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill)

The lingerie model’s post drew plenty of congratulatory messages from fellow Victoria’s Secret models, People magazine noted.

“Sooo freaking HAPPY for you,” Josephine Skriver wrote. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged)

“Omggggg yayyyyy… Congratulations,” Lily Aldridge added.

While VS and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Lais Ribeiro wrote, “I’m sooooo happy for you Tay you deserve it, CONGRATULATIONS.”

Victoria’s Secret Model Taylor Hill Gets Engaged to Daniel Fryer: ‘I’ll Love You for Always’ https://t.co/P7NyCZwKRd — People (@people) June 26, 2021

Taylor and Fryer were first seen together in February 2020, following her split from then-long-term beau Michael Stephen Shank, Just Jared reported.

Congratulations!