Bring The Bar Entertainment To Your Living Room With This Karaoke Machine

There’s no need to find a bar or club where you can sing karaoke when you can do it in the comfort of your home with just the people you want involved. That’s what will happen when you have the Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine, sleek addition to your home that turns your family room into a concert hall.

You can connect the Lucky Voice to your laptop, television, tablet, IOS device, or Android device by following a few simple instructions. Everything you need is included in the kit, from the machine itself to the mixer, microphone, and cables. In a matter of minutes, you’ll be bringing out your inner Mariah Carey or Bruce Springsteen.

Your purchase includes a one-month subscription to Lucky Voice’s database, which includes more than 3,000 songs. After those initial 30 days, you can subscribe to the service to continue getting all of the tunes you, your friends, and your family love to sing and hear. And those songs are available with the simple push of a button.

Those who have tried the Lucky Voice already have been pleased with the results, giving it an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

The machine measures about 14 by 8 inches, so it won’t take up much space when not in use. Put it in the closet, or throw it in a drawer in your entertainment center until it’s time to sing your heart out. And you’ll be singing into. slick, gold, metal-bodied microphone to make you feel like a diva.

Normally priced at $96, you can get the Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine for a limited time for only $85.99, a savings of about 10 percent. That’s a small price to pay for the hours of fun you’ll get from this machine.

Prices subject to change.