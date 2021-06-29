Ilhan Omar Says She Doesn’t Regret Comparing The US, Israel To Hamas And The Taliban

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Tuesday night on CNN that she doesn’t regret her controversial comments comparing Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban.

CNN host Jake Tapper asked Omar about a Tweet that lead to both House Democrats and Hamas condemning her.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar said in her tweet. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.” (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls For Citizenship For ‘All Undocumented People’)

Omar said she doesn’t regret her comments. The congresswoman said that she was addressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and added that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was investigating issues related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I think it’s really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make,” Omar said. “Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken. The cases are put together in front of the ICC. ICC has been investigating, I know that some of my colleagues don’t let legitimacy to the ICC but I tend to think that people around the world who have experienced injustice need to be able to have a place where they can go.”

“And as a country that helped found the ICC and supported it, I think that it is really important for us to continued to find ways in which people can find justice around the world,” she added.