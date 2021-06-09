REPORT: Jewish Dems Mulling A Rebuke Of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Jewish Democrats are reportedly considering a rebuke of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after she appeared to liken the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas in a Monday tweet.

A group of Jewish Democrats met Wednesday to discuss antisemitism and considered naming Omar in a statement condemning her remakers, The Times of Israel reported. The 25-member unofficial House caucus had met one other time recently to discuss the rise of antisemitic attacks in the wake of escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. (RELATED: Joe Biden Remains Silent On Wave Of Anti-Semitic Crimes In US)

The Wednesday meeting focused on a Monday tweet from Omar where she decried “crimes against humanity” and questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on why the Biden administration opposes a potential probe of some countries for allegedly committing war crimes.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar said in her tweet. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

Two sources told The Times of Israel that several lawmakers in the meeting wanted to issue a statement saying Omar’s tweet “discredited” the Democratic party. It would be the first time that members called out another Democrat by name for statements about Israel, according to the report.

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, California Rep. Brad Sherman, and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman were among those pushing to condemn Omar by name, according to the report. Representatives were considering releasing their own statement on Omar if they couldn’t convince everyone to sign on. (RELATED: Katie Pavlich Tears Into ‘The Squad’ For ‘Lies’ On Israel That Preceded Anti-Semitic Mob Attacks)

Sources on the call told The Times of Israel that nobody called Omar’s tweet antisemitic.

Omar’s tweet sparked outrage from people prominent in the pro-Israel movement.

David Harris, the American Jewish Committee CEO, said on Twitter that Omar’s post was “beyond shocking” and “beyond reprehensible.”

“Will members of her own party speak up?” he added.

“How can a member of Congress compare Israel & the US — two vibrant democracies with robust legal systems & militaries that strive to avoid civilian casualties — with jihadi terrorists who purposely murder civilians?” Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to Washington and the United Nations, said. “The difference should be clear to everyone.”