Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls For Citizenship For ‘All Undocumented People’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called Monday for a pathway to citizenship for “all undocumented people.”

Omar tweeted her support to end the undocumented status for all illegal immigrants in the U.S.

“We must create a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented people living here,” Omar said. “Immigrants get the job done.”

Omar had a meeting with activists from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, an organization focused on advancing the “human and civil rights of immigrants and refugees,” according to their site. She said that the activists were on a hunger strike to protest for citizenship for all illegal immigrants.

We must create a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented people living here. Met with activists with @Chirla, who have been fasting for days to push for a pathway to citizenship. Immigrants get the job done. ❤ pic.twitter.com/DbYXrlVPYK — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 28, 2021

Omar previously said the government should stop detaining illegal immigrants in January 2020. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Watch As Dozens Of Migrants Illegally Enter The US)

“This should never be the case,” she wrote in January 2020, referencing pictures of migrant camps at the U.S.-Mexico border. “The cruelty of our immigration system becomes clearer every day.”

She called in May 2019 to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security, and to stop all “inhumane” illegal immigration programs.

The Biden administration urged Congress June 1 to pass the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would allow 11 million illegal immigrants to obtain citizenship. The administration also stopped fines in April for illegal immigrants who don’t leave the U.S.

