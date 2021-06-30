Editorial

REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo Might Have Suffered An ACL Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo might have suffered a serious injury during a Tuesday night loss to the Hawks.

The face of the Bucks went down during the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, and he missed the rest of the game during the 110-88 loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Farbod Esnaashari, people within the Milwaukee Bucks “fear” that the star forward has suffered an ACL injury.

If that’s true, then he’s going to miss the rest of the playoffs with the series against Atlanta tied at 2-2.

This is literally the nightmare scenario for the Bucks. You never want to see something like this happen to anyone, especially one of the best players in the league.

Right now, the Bucks are two wins away from the NBA Finals, and there’s next to no chance they can get there without Giannis.

If Giannis is down for the count with an ACL issue, which we’re all cheering against, then the Bucks are cooked.

They simply can’t beat the Hawks two more times without him.

Let’s hope Giannis doesn’t have an ACL issue and is back sooner rather than later. Nobody wants to see him miss the rest of the playoffs.