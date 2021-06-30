REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo Might Have Suffered An ACL Injury

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo might have suffered a serious injury during a Tuesday night loss to the Hawks.

The face of the Bucks went down during the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, and he missed the rest of the game during the 110-88 loss.

GIANNIS INJURY ????????????????

pic.twitter.com/4bmZy7uda1 — Lil Sushi Book (@muslimbooker) June 30, 2021

According to Farbod Esnaashari, people within the Milwaukee Bucks “fear” that the star forward has suffered an ACL injury.

If that’s true, then he’s going to miss the rest of the playoffs with the series against Atlanta tied at 2-2.

Sources: People within the Milwaukee Bucks organization fear that Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a severe ACL injury. However, no MRI has been done yet. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 30, 2021

Hopefully that is not the case, and he is okay. As of now, that is the biggest fear of the organization. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 30, 2021

This is literally the nightmare scenario for the Bucks. You never want to see something like this happen to anyone, especially one of the best players in the league.

Right now, the Bucks are two wins away from the NBA Finals, and there’s next to no chance they can get there without Giannis.

Thanasis helped Giannis back to the locker room after he suffered an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/uGtCv0jctT — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2021

If Giannis is down for the count with an ACL issue, which we’re all cheering against, then the Bucks are cooked.

They simply can’t beat the Hawks two more times without him.

Giannis with the knee injury. Lets hope he’s okay ???????? @PodThat pic.twitter.com/i6IeGdr9vN — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) June 30, 2021

Let’s hope Giannis doesn’t have an ACL issue and is back sooner rather than later. Nobody wants to see him miss the rest of the playoffs.