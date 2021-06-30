Trump Calls Out ‘Sick’ State Of The Border During Visit To Texas

During a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border with Republican lawmakers, former President Donald Trump slammed the state of the border and President Joe Biden.

“We have a sick country in many ways,” Trump said during an event with Texas officials and members of law enforcement, according to The Hill. “It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick in the border. And if you don’t have good elections, and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country.”

The former president said that he was “going to the real part of the border where there’s real problems, not a part where you look around and don’t see anybody.” (RELATED: ‘I Want To Cry’ — House Republicans On Trip To The Border React)

Trump and Abbott are here now near the border wall in Texas: pic.twitter.com/WnKfyoXh7F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border Friday in El Paso. She was minutes away from a migrant facility at Fort Bliss U.S. Army Base that is riddled with problems – it has been described as a “tent city in the desert” and officials have expressed concerns about suicidal children – but she did not visit the facility. It took Harris 93 days to visit the border after she was appointed by Biden to lead the administration’s response.

Trump, along with several of his administration officials, accepted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s invitation to visit the southern border. In a statement, the former president slammed Biden’s handling of the border and compared his own strict immigration policies to Biden’s approach.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release,” Trump said. “We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes.”