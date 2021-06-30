YouTube Star Corinna Kopf Says She Made $1 Million In Her First 48 Hours On OnlyFans

YouTube star Corinna Kopft apparently raked in a ton of cash after joining OnlyFans.

According to CinemaBlend.com, the social media sensation claimed in a video shared by David Dobrik to have made “a little over $1 million” during her first 48 hours on the site. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch her full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Welcome to the OnlyFans squad, Corinna! She’s just the latest celebrity to generate some serious cash on the website, and I’m sure she won’t be the last. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Danielle Bregoli claimed to have made more than $1 million within her first six hours on OnlyFans. Again, the numbers can be huge! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ????????????????ℯ???? (@bhadbhabie)

Meanwhile, OnlyFans is out here reportedly trying to pivot away from adult content. I’m not sure why seeing as how that generates a shocking amount of money for the top names involved.(SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Whether you hate adult entertainment or not, the numbers speak for themselves and the numbers are huge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pouty girl (@corinnakopf)

There are very few things in life that you can do to earn a quick $1 million even as a celebrity. Apparently joining OnlyFans is right near the top of the list!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pouty girl (@corinnakopf)

Let us know in the comments what you think of Kopf’s insane earnings during her first two days on the site.