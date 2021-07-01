Trump Organization CFO Turns Himself In To Face Tax-Related Charges

Allen Weisselberg, the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to authorities on Thursday to face tax-related charges.

Prosecutors are expected to unseal the indictment against Weisselberg later Thursday afternoon, according to The New York Times. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is reportedly investigating whether Weisselberg and his family did not pay taxes on gifts that they received from former President Donald Trump.

Longtime Trump Org. executive Allen Weisselberg appeared to surrender at around 6:20am, NYT reports: https://t.co/sXXwTZhA4c We’ll be covering developments and waiting to see what the charging docs against Weisselberg and the company say once they’re finally public. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/VhfsgqKZdl — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 1, 2021

“Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court,” attorneys Mary E. Mulligan and Bryan C. Skarlatos said in a statement.

The Trump Organization slammed the charges, calling them “a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President.”

“The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics,” a spokesperson told CNBC.

Trump is not expected to face charges in the tax probe, his lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said Monday.

Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James have been investigating the Trump Organization and Trump personally in connection with various business dealings. Vance convened a grand jury in May to investigate Trump and the Trump Organization’s real estate properties. (RELATED: ‘Greatest Witch Hunt In American History’: Trump Goes Of On New York Grand Jury Probe)

James and Vance both subpoenaed Trump’s tax returns, going all the way to the Supreme Court to do so. Trump had claimed presidential immunity from the subpoenas.