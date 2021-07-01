Parents Arrested After Child’s Body Is Found In Freezer

Chesterfield County Police Department officers discovered the body of a dead child in a freezer inside a Chesterfield, Virginia, residence. The boy’s parents now face charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 46-year-old Dina D. Weaver face charges of “conspiracy to conceal a body” and “failing to render aid to a child,” CBS 6 reported Wednesday. The duo has reportedly been let out on bond.

Police found the child’s remains in the house May 4 after being tipped off, according to NBC 12. Authorities have determined that the remains found are those of 5-year-old Eliel Adon Weaver. How he died is still under investigation. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Woman And Dumping Her Body In A Trash Can)

“It’s taken a little bit of time to get us to the point right here just for the fact that this isn’t your typical type of investigation,” Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth said, according to CBS 6. “We have human remains that had been in a freezer for approximately a year and a half to two years. So you know, we needed to have an autopsy done, and they worked really well with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. They brought in some specialists, some forensic anthropologists to help us out on this.”

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” said Louth, NBC 12 reported.

Through DNA testing, authorities have managed to determine that Dina is Eliel’s biological mother; they have not confirmed, however, if Kassceen is Eliel’s biological father, according to CBS 6.

Authorities also confirmed to the outlet that Kassceen used to allegedly assault and maliciously wound Dina, as a result of which, he also faces charges of “domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote to CBS 6 in an email.