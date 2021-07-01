Editorial

Thursday Is Bobby Bonilla Day. The Mets Owe Him Nearly $1.2 Annually Through 2035

Bobby Bonilla #25

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport via Getty Images

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Thursday is Bobby Bonilla Day in the world of baseball!

Once a year through 2035, the New York Mets have to cut their former player a check for nearly $1.2 million because he took a deferred contract during his playing days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks. Bobby Bonilla makes more than several players in the MLB, despite the fact he hasn’t played since 2001.

As anyone who follows sports knows, Bobby Bonilla Day has become a bit of a day with a cult following. Every year, it blows up on social media.

The man finessed a contract worth $5.9 million into a hell of a lot more money when it was deferred. Now, the team will pay him through 2035.

The money just keeps on coming!

Props to Bonilla for making sure he got the bag several times over from the Mets. You just love to see it.