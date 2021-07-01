Thursday Is Bobby Bonilla Day. The Mets Owe Him Nearly $1.2 Annually Through 2035

Thursday is Bobby Bonilla Day in the world of baseball!

Once a year through 2035, the New York Mets have to cut their former player a check for nearly $1.2 million because he took a deferred contract during his playing days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just a friendly reminder that – because of one of the absolute best contracts ever constructed – tomorrow is Bobby Bonilla Day, and every July 1st for the next 14 years. Cha-ching! pic.twitter.com/dY1c5Eonil — Rich Sandera ✈️ (@richsandera) June 30, 2021

That’s right, folks. Bobby Bonilla makes more than several players in the MLB, despite the fact he hasn’t played since 2001.

In case you haven’t heard…The Mets pay Bobby Bonilla his 11th payment of $1,193,248.20 today. They’ve paid $13,125,730 so far for the $5.9M they owed him for the 2000 season with an 8% interest rate. Over the next 14 July 1sts, the Mets will pay him an additional $16,705,475. pic.twitter.com/IC20ZGSbcD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2021

As anyone who follows sports knows, Bobby Bonilla Day has become a bit of a day with a cult following. Every year, it blows up on social media.

The man finessed a contract worth $5.9 million into a hell of a lot more money when it was deferred. Now, the team will pay him through 2035.

The money just keeps on coming!

Announcement: Tomorrow is July 1, also known as “Bobby Bonilla Day”. He will once again receive a payment of $1,193,248.20 Just 14 more years to go on the payment plan. https://t.co/ndbRBuc545 — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 30, 2021

Props to Bonilla for making sure he got the bag several times over from the Mets. You just love to see it.