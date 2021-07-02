Illegal Immigrants Break Into Texas Home, Steal Guns, Ammo And Food

A group of illegal immigrants allegedly broke into a Texas ranch home Tuesday and stole a cache of guns, ammunition and food, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced.

CBP agents in Sierra Blanca responded to a report about a Hudspeth County home that was burglarized and arrested three undocumented immigrants. During a search of the migrants, authorities found they had stolen two loaded handguns, ammunition, food and clothing.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 3 undocumented non-citizens armed with firearms they obtained after burglarizing a ranch house. The men were arrested by agents who found 2 loaded handguns, ammo, food, and clothes after a search. More: https://t.co/EzrD3rE1JE pic.twitter.com/jPeHlHklib — CBP (@CBP) July 1, 2021

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said in a statement. “Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens.” (RELATED: Watch As Migrants Flood The Border, Say Crime In Venezuela Is Too Severe)

“With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent; fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution.”

The migrants were taken into custody by Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and potentially face charges of trespassing and theft of property, CBP said.

Border agents have encountered nearly 712,000 migrants trying to illegally enter the country since January. Agents encountered a record high 180,000 migrants in May alone, including more than 14,100 unaccompanied minors.