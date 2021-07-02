Jen Psaki Responds To Accusations Of VP Harris Running ‘Abusive’ Work Environment

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to accusations that Vice President Kamala Harris runs an “abusive” work environment during a Friday press briefing.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the press secretary about the allegations.

“Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?'” Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘Our Goal Is To Implement Solutions’: Psaki Says The White House’s Goal Is To ‘Not Be Caught Up In Semantics’ About The Border Crisis)

Psaki did not give a clear answer, saying that she doesn’t like to rely on anonymous reports and that Harris is an “incredibly important partner” to President Joe Biden.

“Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.”

“She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.”

Twenty-two anonymous current and former staffers reportedly told Politico that Harris’ office runs an “abusive environment” where staffers are “thrown under the bus.” The staffers allegedly claimed that Harris’ chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, blamed lower-level staff when things go wrong and ignores input from the employees.