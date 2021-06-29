Psaki Refuses To Answer Question On Tucker Carlson’s Spying Claim: The NSA ‘Focuses On Foreign Threats’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a question Tuesday about Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson’s claims that the NSA is spying on him.

Carlson made the assertions during Monday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — saying that the NSA was monitoring his communications in an effort to get his show taken off the air. Psaki was asked about Tucker’s claims when she spoke with reporters on Air Force One just hours later. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Crime’: Tucker Carlson Says He Has Confirmed The NSA Is Spying On Him)

“Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on US citizens by the NSA, and is Tucker Carlson one of them?” a reporter asked Psaki.

“Well, the NSA has, I think you are well aware, everyone’s aware, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil,” Psaki replied. “So that is their purview, but beyond that I would point you to the intelligence community.”

Carlson alleged that a whistleblower had informed him the NSA was monitoring communications — and presented proof that could only have been taken from his private emails and texts.

“It’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens, it’s a crime. It’s not a third-world country. Things like that should not happen in America,” Carlson said.

