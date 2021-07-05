Report: Britney Spears ‘Called 911’ Night Before Testimony To ‘Report Herself As A Victim Of Conservatorship Abuse’

Britney Spears reportedly “called 911” the night before she delivered her explosive testimony about wanting to end her 13 years of conservatorship.

A person close to the 39-year-old pop singe as well as law enforcement in Ventura County, California, told The New Yorker that Spears had “called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse” the night before she appeared in court. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

People magazine reported that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the outlet that authorities “arrived at her home per her request,” according to police records. (RELATED: Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’)

Following the alleged call to the sheriff’s department, Spears’ legal team reportedly started texting each other “frantically” and were worried that she was going to go “rogue” the next day in court.

During the “Toxic” hitmaker’s testimony, she called the conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie Spears, “abusive” and more. She also claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.