Ted Cruz Rips Cori Bush Over ‘Stolen Land’ July 4 Tweet, Says It Is Full Of ‘Divisive Lies’

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush for a tweet she sent July 4 that claimed the U.S. is “stolen land” and that black people who live in the U.S. are not “free.”

Cruz sent a tweet Monday, calling Bush’s Fourth of July post “hateful” and describing it as “divisive lies.” Cruz then went on to claim that the Democratic Party hates America and mentioned former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s comments from two years ago. He also shared a link to an article he wrote about Kaepernick.

The Bush tweet that prompted Cruz’s response claimed: “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.” (RELATED: Hate For America Has Never Been Higher With Some Of The Most Powerful People)

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Watters sent out tweets July 4 going after the Declaration of Independence and questioning its language. (RELATED: ‘Only White Men’: Maxine Waters Goes On Anti-America Rant On July Fourth)

