Al Sharpton To Speak At Memorial For White Arkansas Teen Shot By Police

Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys for the family of George Floyd, Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, are scheduled to speak at a Tuesday memorial for a white Arkansas teenager who was shot by a Sheriff’s deputy, according to the National Action Network.

Seventeen-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot dead by a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputy, Michael Davis, during a June 23 traffic stop outside of Little Rock, Arkansas, the Associated Press reported.

AP stated that Davis was fired after failing to have his body camera on for the entirety of his interaction with Brittain—instead only turning it on after the shooting had already taken place.

“My review of this deputy’s actions has determined that he did not activate his body camera in a timely way,” Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said.

Staley said that Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.

Following a year of nationwide demonstrations for racial justice, flared by the death of George Floyd, the Lonoke County shooting garnered attention from many prominent civil rights groups represented by Sharpton. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Man Shoots Police Officer In Head)

The National Action Network, which was founded by Sharpton, said he would be speaking to “highlight the need for inter-racial support against police brutality in America.”

Although authorities have not released many details of the case, Brittain’s family claims that he was holding a jug of antifreeze when he was shot. Many have gathered outside of the county sheriff’s office to protest the department’s alleged lack of transparency, AP reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.